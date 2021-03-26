Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in March

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of APELY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.38 and a beta of 1.72. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.