Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.94. 50,894 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATAQU)

There is no company description available for Altimar Acquisition Corp III.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.