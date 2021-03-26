Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,579. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Aluf Company Profile
See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.