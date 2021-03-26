Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 189,245 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.22% of Jabil worth $77,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,401. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.