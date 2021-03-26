Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 587,960 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.23% of Equitable worth $26,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $99,138,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equitable by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its position in Equitable by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.