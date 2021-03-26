Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,097,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.82% of Romeo Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,499. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Romeo Power Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

