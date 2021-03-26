Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,222,444 InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,222,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 7.16% of InterPrivate Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPV. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

IPV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,808. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

