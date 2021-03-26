Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 316,969 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 316,969 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,517,000. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,728. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

