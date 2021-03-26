Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 232,603 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,603 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for about 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Amdocs worth $82,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,808 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 150,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.96. 7,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

