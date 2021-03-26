Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,065,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,554,000. SOC Telemed comprises about 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 6.77% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TLMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,326. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

