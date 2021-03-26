Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,433 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $42,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,973,000 after acquiring an additional 112,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 166,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.72. 12,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $169.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

