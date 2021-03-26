Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,887 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $152.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,238. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

