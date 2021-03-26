Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,546 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.39% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $34,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPF. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $45,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,234. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

