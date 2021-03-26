Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $32,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 12,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average is $190.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

