Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.53. 161,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $186.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

