Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,553 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.47% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $27,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.98. 14,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

