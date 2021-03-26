Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $24.83 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 145,222 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

