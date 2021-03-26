Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $25.92 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 693.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $25,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $70,143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $60.88. 13,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

