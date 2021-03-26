Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128,868 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $29,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Aptiv stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.56. 20,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,812. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

