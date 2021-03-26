Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $36.05 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,245 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.47% of AGCO worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AGCO by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $3,955,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

