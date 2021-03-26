Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $43.36 Million Holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,978,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,273 shares during the period. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II makes up approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 4.24% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $43,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 320,841 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSAH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

