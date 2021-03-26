Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $53.03 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,518 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $53,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.23. 29,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

