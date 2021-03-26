Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $68.22 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Hasbro worth $68,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

HAS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. 10,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.