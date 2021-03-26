Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 12.09% of Immatics worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $18,631,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immatics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,453,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

IMTX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 2,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,974. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

