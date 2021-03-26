Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,082 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.20% of Royalty Pharma worth $38,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPRX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,125. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

