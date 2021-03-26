Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.86% of First BanCorp. worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FBP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,979. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

