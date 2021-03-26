Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,638 shares during the quarter. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I accounts for 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 8.23% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I worth $50,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCPL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp acquired 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

