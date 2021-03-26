Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $27.84 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 673,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,837,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.36% of Genpact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

G traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 8,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,816. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.