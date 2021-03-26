Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $31.97 Million in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,354,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,970,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.02% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,002,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of PAYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

