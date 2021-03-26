Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $43.41 Million in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,378,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,409,000. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up about 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 5.78% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,423,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,474,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,485,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,292,000.

NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 3,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,788. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

