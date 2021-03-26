Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $56.81 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,811,000. Booking comprises 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Booking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,263.85. 7,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,213. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,203.08 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,266.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,024.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.86.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.