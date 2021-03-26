Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,563 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $41,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.21. 12,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.61 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

