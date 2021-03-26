Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $27.56 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 561,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.18% of Lyft as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,553. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,388,415 shares of company stock worth $283,822,915 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

