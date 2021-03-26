Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $29.68 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 729,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.46% of Kohl’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kohl’s by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 188,439 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.71. 56,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,136. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

