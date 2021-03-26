Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $30.37 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,027,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.65% of Asana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 15,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,113. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.