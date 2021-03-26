Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $33.92 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,906. The stock has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $227.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.51 and its 200-day moving average is $338.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

