Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,060,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,744,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,809. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

