Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 155,024 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,428,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 758.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.63. 3,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

