Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,096 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Best Buy worth $66,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

