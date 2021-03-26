Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.15% of BGC Partners worth $31,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,356. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.