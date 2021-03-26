Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after buying an additional 314,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,619,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,628. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

