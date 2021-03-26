Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 42,250 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,250 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $24,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,366,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $582.78. 5,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $594.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.97. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

