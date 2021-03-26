Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 74,880 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,880 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.11. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,799. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

