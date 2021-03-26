Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 397,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,000. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 56,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

