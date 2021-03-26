Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $398.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.12. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.43 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.85.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

