American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ stock remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 441,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of American Cannabis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.