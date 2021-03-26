American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807,574 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for about 0.4% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 2.99% of American Equity Investment Life worth $76,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $251,873,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 11,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.