American International Group Inc. Acquires 17,217 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.84 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

