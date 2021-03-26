American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Murphy USA worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $145.47.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

