American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of American National Group worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American National Group by 1,222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,646,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at $369,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American National Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in American National Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $116.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.